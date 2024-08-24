Olivia Culpo Is a ‘New England Summer Dream’ in Gorgeous, Elegant White Lace Gown
Olivia Culpo was a 2024 bride, therefore she will understandably be living in white for the rest of the year, or at the very least until summer is over. The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who landed on the cover of the 2020 issue following her shoot in Bali, and longtime boyfriend and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Christian McCaffrey tied the knot at the Ocean House in Rhode Island in June.
In her latest Instagram post, the 32-year-old tapped back into bridalcore in the most beautiful, elegant and flattering white gown featuring dramatic Bridgerton-inspired puff sleeves, shoulder pads and a mesh lace corset-style drop-waist bodice with a flowy, A-line slip skirt. The former Miss Universe paired the gorgeous Rodarte dress ($2,200) with sweet white floral Manolo Blahnik ballet flats ($636).
“New England summer dream,” Culpo captioned a carousel shared with her 5.5 million followers on Aug. 22. She posed on the steps and grassy garden area in front of the Newport, Rhode Island, Elms mansion, a breathtaking 1901 establishment with architecture inspired by the 18th century Château d’Asnières in France. She opted for a full glowy, summertime glam look including a luminous base, sleek feathered brows, brown eyeliner, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a glossy mauve lip.
“A real life Disney princess!,” Kristin Juszczyk commented.
“Yesss keep the white bridal theme going all year 🦢✨🤍,” Taylor Black chimed.
“What a beauty 🤍✨,” Erickson Arrunategui added.
“You’re a literal dream 😍😍😍,” Becca Tilley wrote.
“Absolutely stunning 🤍,” Rach Parcell complimented.
“These are gonna be all over Pinterest,” one fan declared.