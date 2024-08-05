Kristin Juszczyk Created a Chic Gingham Blazer, Mini Skirt Set for Olivia Dunne to Wear in Paris
Olivia Dunne is channeling her inner Blair Waldorf, but the story behind the matching gingham set is cooler than anything in the Gossip Girl character’s wardrobe. Designer and WAG Kristin Juszczyk, who went viral last football season for her super cool, impressive custom jackets for fellow NFL wives and girlfriends like Taylor Swift and Olivia Culpo, just made a fabulous skirt and cropped blazer set for the LSU gymnast to wear in Paris.
Both the fifth-year NCAA athlete, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, and the San Jose, Calif., resident, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, shared the expert creation on their social media accounts.
The set, including a long-sleeved, ab-baring micro blazer and mini skirt, featured a chic tweed material, gold buttons and a black and white checkered print with speckled red details all over for a subtle, cool pop of color. “USA” was embroidered in beautiful cherry red cursive letters on the back, and Dunne paired the look with white pointed-toe stilettos and a simple gold Van Cleef pendant necklace as she posed in front of the Louvre Pyramid.
“🥁🥁🥁…so excited to share how this custom fit came out for @livvydunne to sport in Paris! Shoutout to @microsoftcopilot for the assist 🇺🇸🧵,” Juszczyk captioned an Instagram video of her creation.
Dunne, 21, who also falls into the WAG community, as she is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, shared the look on TikTok in partnership with Microsoft Copilot, a new AI-generated chatbot software.
The New Jersey native and two-time SI Swimsuit model has been galavanting around Paris lately, exploring the City of Light and watching Team USA dominate at the 2024 Olympics.