Olivia Culpo Modeled Tons of Crochet in Australia With SI Swimsuit
SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo made her debut in 2018, participating in a powerful in-studio feature titled “In Her Own Words.” The following year, she traveled to the breathtaking Kangaroo Island, Australia, where she posed for Josie Clough with a 12-foot python, a feature the Rhode Island native will never forget.
After her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali, the 32-year-old earned the cover of the 2020 magazine alongside brand legends Kate Love and Jasmine Sanders. For her fourth brand feature, Culpo stayed within the U.S., working with photographer Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. The supermodel, who is a former Miss Universe, has stunned in each and every one of her SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoots to date, and hopes to inspire others through her work.
“I hope I can inspire someone out there to know that their dreams can come true if they are persistent, visualize and work hard. I still have the vision board I made about five years ago where my goal was just to be included in the magazine so to now be on the cover is unfathomable. It is the definition of a dream come true for me,” Culpo shared with the magazine. “ ... I am so inspired when I think about the young people out there who have unique dreams and ambitions they are striving to achieve. I can only hope to be a good example to those individuals. That is truly what fuels me. My favorite part about my job is the relationships I get to build along the way.”
Culpo, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in July, is constantly sharing insight into her glamorous life and relationship on social media. Earlier this year, she collaborated on a swimwear line with Montce, starred in a campaign for Jo Malone and walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. Outside of modeling, she is also the co-owner of two restaurants, Union & Main and Back40, in her native Rhode Island.
While on set with SI Swimsuit in 2019, Culpo rocked a number of stunning crochet swimwear looks that are just as trendy today as they were back then. We love how the neutral numbers enhance her natural beauty while allowing for the model’s surroundings to really pop on camera.
Below are six of our favorite cool crochet looks from Culpo’s photo shoot with Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia.