Olivia Culpo Voices Sweet Support for Husband Christian McCaffrey Following Injury
Earlier this year, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey tied the knot in a stunning Rhode Island ceremony. Throughout the whole of their relationship, which began in the fall of 2019, the 32-year-old model has proven herself a dedicated supporter of the San Francisco 49ers running back.
Through the good times—a successful run to the Super Bowl LVIII game—and the bad—a variety of injuries and setbacks—Culpo has been a reliable fixture in the crowd at 49ers games. Most recently, the Rhode Island native voiced her support for McCaffrey following a potentially season-ending PCL injury.
After spraining his PCL during the snow game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the 28-year-old athlete took to Instagram to voice gratitude for his support system and intention “to come back better” from the injury.
“Football is the greatest game on the planet to me. I love that you can find out exactly who you are without ever saying a word. It lifts you up and breaks you down and it can happen fast. It’s humbling in the best ways. You can do everything right and still fail. Thats life and that’s football. It’s a constant test of wills and those who just keep going tend to reap the benefits of their perseverance,” he wrote. “This wasn’t my year, and sometimes when it rains, it pours. You can feel sorry for yourself and listen to the birds, or you can hold the line. I’m grateful for the support of everyone in my corner and promise I’ll work smarter and harder than ever to come back better from this. I love my teammates, I love the 9ers, and I love football. God doesn’t miss. Onward.”
The post received a lot of love from fans and family alike, including Culpo. “I love you so much. So proud of you always,” she wrote in the comments. The internet personality proceeded to reiterate her touching message of support in an Instagram story that she shared on Dec. 4. In the story, she reshared McCaffrey’s post alongside the simple caption, “So proud of you, husband.”
Though unlikely that the running back will return to the field during the regular season, the 49ers might just have him back come the playoffs. Regardless of his status, though, the pair will undoubtedly return to Levi’s Stadium to support the rest of the team in the coming weeks.