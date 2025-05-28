The Swimwear Trends and Styles Olivia Dunne Is Reaching For This Summer
Olivia Dunne is living on the wild side and loving every second. Well, that is when it comes to her go-to swimwear for the summer. “Like my [SI Swimsuit] cover, I’m loving animal print and mix-matched animal prints,” she shared during the SI Swimsuit Social Club weekend in NYC. “It never goes out of style, and it’s so fun and youthful.”
For her cover shoot with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda, Dunne wore several animal print swimsuits that ranged from a high-cut monokini by Andi Bagus, a mixed pattern bikini by Reina Olga, leopard and tiger bikinis from Tropic of C and a red and white zebra bikini from MANGO. Afterall, these fun prints never go out of style and lately have made a return to the spotlight of what’s trending.
Despite the varying looks, all the bathing suits had one thing in common for the former gymnast –less is more. “I like the tiniest bikini I can have,” she admitted. “I think you show it all off!”
It’s hard to believe that the LSU grad and cover star detested trying on bathing suits when she was younger. “I used to hate trying on bikinis because of my athletic build,” she said. “But I've grown to love it.”
Her strength and talent are what made her a top collegiate gymnast. With her sportsmanship and dedication, she revealed that during her shoot, she was suffering a major injury. “Fun fact: I was shooting on a fractured kneecap, so poses like [...] the cover shot kind of hurt,” she said on Instagram when sharing behind-the-scenes footage from Bermuda.
She is now recovered and next up, the 22-year-old will be heading to Miami for Swim Week with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to walk in the runway show. She also has plans to go house hunting in Florida, so there will be lots of bathing suits in her future.