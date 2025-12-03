Olivia Dunne’s Island Goddess Era: Relive Her 2025 Bermuda Feature
No matter how many times we take a look back at Olivia Dunne’s 2025 Bermuda feature, it truly never gets old. Simply put, the SI Swimsuit cover model slayed her third photo shoot with the brand.
The vibe of Dunne’s shoot was that of an island goddess, as the swimsuits she wore, paired with her incredible poses, were absolutely out of this world. What’s more, set against such a beautiful, bright background, there’s no doubt that this feature could make anyone yearn for a summer getaway filled with stylish swimsuits.
All around, Dunne proved that the third time is certainly the charm. We remain utterly enamored by this feature, which is why we wanted to re-highlight some of our favorite stills from the shoot that we believe deserve another look.
What immediately stands out about this picture is the way Dunne’s blonde tresses cascaded down the length of her back. She was posed at the perfect angle, locking eyes with the camera for a powerful final shot. The animal print string bikini and the stylish belt also made for a delightful combo.
And she’s giving Ariel a run for her money here! Dunne might as well be a Disney princess, given the way she posed like a mermaid who swam to the shore to serve nothing but stunning swimsuit looks. Her posture really brought to attention how much this trendy two-piece fits and flatters every curve of her toned physique.
It’s also nice to take a break from observing all the striking swimwear the models sport on set now and then to instead highlight their incredible face cards. Dunne’s close-up here allowed for a deep scan of her lovely freckles, radiant skin and of course, those mesmerizing brown eyes.
We always knew Dunne was cool, but this picture captured just how cool she really is. Only she could pull off a multicolored zebra print string bikini without breaking a sweat. Pink on one side and green on the other, the summery top is as fly as the bright blue sunglasses she sported here. However, Dunne still remains the flyest of ‘em all.
This snapshot gave “a water-bender who wants to flaunt her abilities.” Sure, Dunne has no supernatural powers (that we know of), but this image is still magical. From her stylish one-piece to her bright blue hat, that island goddess aura was felt immensely here. And who could forget that contagious smile?