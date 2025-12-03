Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne’s Island Goddess Era: Relive Her 2025 Bermuda Feature

We’re overdue for a look back at this enchanting, cover-worthy feature.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Hat by MANGO.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Hat by MANGO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

No matter how many times we take a look back at Olivia Dunne’s 2025 Bermuda feature, it truly never gets old. Simply put, the SI Swimsuit cover model slayed her third photo shoot with the brand.

The vibe of Dunne’s shoot was that of an island goddess, as the swimsuits she wore, paired with her incredible poses, were absolutely out of this world. What’s more, set against such a beautiful, bright background, there’s no doubt that this feature could make anyone yearn for a summer getaway filled with stylish swimsuits.

All around, Dunne proved that the third time is certainly the charm. We remain utterly enamored by this feature, which is why we wanted to re-highlight some of our favorite stills from the shoot that we believe deserve another look.

Olivia Dunne is wearing a leopard print swimsuit and belt in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Belt by Streets Ahead. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

What immediately stands out about this picture is the way Dunne’s blonde tresses cascaded down the length of her back. She was posed at the perfect angle, locking eyes with the camera for a powerful final shot. The animal print string bikini and the stylish belt also made for a delightful combo.

Olivia Dunne is wearing a animal print swimsuit in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And she’s giving Ariel a run for her money here! Dunne might as well be a Disney princess, given the way she posed like a mermaid who swam to the shore to serve nothing but stunning swimsuit looks. Her posture really brought to attention how much this trendy two-piece fits and flatters every curve of her toned physique.

Olivia Dunne is wearing a red zebra print hat and swimsuit in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit and hat by MANGO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

It’s also nice to take a break from observing all the striking swimwear the models sport on set now and then to instead highlight their incredible face cards. Dunne’s close-up here allowed for a deep scan of her lovely freckles, radiant skin and of course, those mesmerizing brown eyes.

Olivia Dunne is wearing a multicolored animal print bikini and bright blue sunglasses in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ettika. Sunglasses by VADA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We always knew Dunne was cool, but this picture captured just how cool she really is. Only she could pull off a multicolored zebra print string bikini without breaking a sweat. Pink on one side and green on the other, the summery top is as fly as the bright blue sunglasses she sported here. However, Dunne still remains the flyest of ‘em all.

Olivia Dunne is wearing a zebra print one-piece and a blue hat in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by ’47. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This snapshot gave “a water-bender who wants to flaunt her abilities.” Sure, Dunne has no supernatural powers (that we know of), but this image is still magical. From her stylish one-piece to her bright blue hat, that island goddess aura was felt immensely here. And who could forget that contagious smile?

DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

