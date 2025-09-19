Olivia Dunne Overheard a Surprising Conversation While Out on a Date With Paul Skenes
This week, Olivia Dunne overheard a couple of strangers gossiping about her, but she immediately knew the best way to handle the situation: with a sense of humor.
The retired gymnast, LSU alum and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model took to TikTok on Thursday to share the surprising story—and it all started during a date night out with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.
You can watch Dunne’s TikTok here!
Dunne began the one-minute-long video by announcing she had a “storytime” for her 8 million followers, visibly already tickled by the tale she was about to tell. First, she set the scene: she and Skenes were headed out to a restaurant for a romantic date night out on the town.
“So we get to the restaurant, we sit down, we order. I get up. I go to the bathroom. I walk into the bathroom. There are three stalls—two are taken, so I go into the third stall and I’m just, like, innocently peeing,” Dunne joked. “And there’s these girls communicating through the stalls, and they’re like, ‘Did you see that Livvy Dunne is here? Like, what is she even doing here?’”
The athlete then admitted she stopped what she was doing so she could hear what the two strangers were discussing a little more clearly. The 22-year-old also noted she could tell from their voices alone that they were around her age, possibly a little younger. Then, they said something that took her by surprise.
“Then one of them goes: ‘Honestly? I thought she’d be more chopped in real life.’” Dunne quoted the girl, looking confused, “WHAT?! I didn’t even know people used ‘chopped’ in their everyday vocabulary!” (And for those not in the know, "chopped" is a slang word for “unattractive,” according to The New York Times.)
From there, Dunne realized she had a choice: she could stay quiet in her stall and wait for them to leave, or she could have a little fun with the unique situation. She chose the latter, joining in on the conversation from inside her own stall, “So then, naturally, I chimed in. I was like, ‘Oh my God, like, I’ve heard Livvy Dunne’s the worst!’”
Dunne laughed in the video while remembering just how quickly the two strangers took her bait, hoping to hear some gossip about the superstar—that is, until the SI Swimsuit model emerged from her stall to the surprise of the unsuspecting women. After the reveal, the strangers were apologetic and asked Dunne for a selfie, which she took with them. Ending the video, the athlete joked, “Anyways, funny story. The dinner was good. I’m glad I’m not as chopped in real life.”
As you can imagine, many of Dunne’s famous friends, family members and loyal followers were quick to hop in the comment section of the video to laugh alongside the athlete and applaud her approach to the otherwise awkward situation:
“HAHHA LIVVYY,” Sophia La Corte giggled.
“Hating through bathroom stalls is insane 😭,” a commenter noted.
“The fact that you joined them on the hate 💀,” her sister, Julz Dunne, added.
“We need more story times,” one fan concluded.