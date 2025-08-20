Olivia Dunne Reveals the Not-So-Glamorous Truth Behind Her Viral Bathtub Shoot
Olivia Dunne’s latest TikTok is pulling the curtain—or should we say, bubbles—back on her latest brand partnership.
In case you missed it, Fantatics announced on Monday that they’ve collaborated with the retired gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model for a new series titled Explained by Livvy Dunne. In the first clip, the model was seen in a bubble bath, sharing some hard-hitting facts à la Margot Robbie in The Big Short—the only difference was, you know, Dunne was in the middle of a football field instead of a penthouse.
And we got even more content from the daring shoot after Dunne took to her TikTok account to share more about all of the suds and silliness bubbling up behind the scenes.
You can watch Dunne’s TikTok video here.
In the TikTok clip, which currently has over 700k views, Dunne sat in a bathtub positioned in the center of the field. Her blonde locks were tied back in a casual spiky bun, and her makeup was a glowy glam. The athlete was the picture of relaxation—until suddenly, she was surrounded by several production workers, who all took great care to cover her up with delicate bubbles.
“I sat there for 3 hours😭 @Fanatics #fanatics #football #sports #rosebowl #sportsbetting,” Dunne wrote in the caption of the video. The clip also utilized the viral “Jet2 Advert” sound in the background, which content creators have been using recently over videos where an otherwise relaxing event takes an unexpected turn into chaos.
Of the partnership, Fanatics Betting and Gaming Chief Marketing Officer Selena Kalvaria said in the official statement: “As a disruptor brand, Fanatics Sportsbook is rewriting the category playbook. By leveraging the power of Fanatics and working with a cultural force like Livvy, we’re telling our story in a way that expands our reach with existing betting audiences—and speaks to new ones, too.”
And of course, plenty of the SI Swimsuit model’s family members and loyal followers took to her TikTok comment section to share their thoughts, feelings and yes—all of their Sydney Sweeney-esque bathwater jokes:
“I can feel the bath water comments from miles away,” her sister Julz Dunne penned beneath the video. Dunne responded, “2021 all over again.”
“did they warm the water up at least?” A concerned commenter asked.
“And my mom said bubble technician was a job with no future,” another fan joked.
“football and bubble baths are the best things in life,” one follower concluded—and we’d have to agree with them.