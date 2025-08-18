Watch Olivia Dunne Mix Sports and Glam as New Face of Fanatics Sportsbook
You’ve witnessed Olivia Dunne compete on the spring floor, walk on the SI Swimsuit runway and, most recently, cheer on her man, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, at MLB stadiums. Now, she’s taking her talents to the football field.
On Monday, Fantatics announced that the former Louisiana State University gymnast will team up with the sports brand for the NFL season in her debut series titled “Explained by Livvy Dunne.”
All about Olivia Dunne’s new role
The series press release reads:
“From a full-sized clawfoot bathtub sitting on the 50-yard line of the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium to eating a turkey leg in the stands and moving across the field on the back of a football blocking sled, [Dunne] playfully breaks down why customers should switch to Fanatics Sportsbook because of their massive Gameday Guarantee FanCash promotion, market-leading Fair Play™ protection and their valuable FanCash rewards.”
One of the three ads dropped today, which Fanatics posted on Instagram. The three-time SI Swimsuit model lounged in a bubble bath at the Pasadena, Calif., stadium while urging viewers to check out the brand.
“Fanatics blows every other sports book out of the water,” Dunne started, “We give you up the 10% FanCash back on your bets, win or lose. We protect all of your pro football bets from first-half injuries with Fair Play™ insurance and, this season, we’re giving you a Gameday Guarantee.”
Its second ad, which specifically delves into Fair Play™, has also been released to YouTube. Munching on a turkey leg, Dunne quips, “Save your legs, people,” in the 15-second breakdown of the promotion.
Choosing the content creator and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model should spread the brand’s scope, says Selena Kalvaria, Fanatics’s betting and gaming chief marketing officer. She stated, “By leveraging the power of Fanatics and working with a cultural force like Livvy, we’re telling our story in a way that expands our reach with existing betting audiences – and speaks to new ones, too. ”
For Dunne, the model is “excited” for the collaboration, and beamed that the sportsbook is “easy to use, genuinely fun, and makes the whole experience feel more like being part of the game.”
While its third ad has not been released yet, we’ve been given a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of Dunne in action. Photographed by Derek Kettela—who traveled to Switzerland for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, and shot the most recent digital cover with Jessie Murph—Dunne posed at midfield in a black midi dress and gold heels.
Check out all three of the SI Swimsuit model’s ads throughout the NFL and NCAA season, in addition to postseason coverage leading up to Super Bowl LX.