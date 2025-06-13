Olivia Dunne, Sophia Graves Team Up With Surprise Guests in New Raising Cane’s Ad
SI Swimsuit cover girl Olivia Dunne and fellow LSU Tiger Sophia Graves are entering their “dog mom” era, and we couldn’t be more here for it.
In case you missed it, the duo recently teamed up with popular food chain Raising Cane’s for its latest campaign, where they were joined by the sweetest pair of co-stars.
Photographed with Dunne’s pup Roux, whom she shares with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and boyfriend Paul Skenes, the former NCAA gymnast joined Graves, as well as the official Cane’s mascot Raising Cane’s III, for a photo.
“BTS of [Raising Cane’s] summer campaign with me & Soph’s favs,” read the caption from Raising Cane’s III’s Instagram post featuring the adorable squad. Dunne and Graves were all smiles as they posed in front of a vintage red car while holding on tight to the pups.
“Love our dog moms!!! ,” one commenter beamed.
“4 pretties !!!” Another user exclaimed.
“cuties!!” Fellow SI Swimsuit model Toni Breidinger chimed in.
And Dunne is not a fresh face when it comes to the food chain—in fact, she’s been actively involved with the Louisiana-based brand for well over a year now.
In April of 2024, fresh off of securing the LSU gymnastics program’s first NCAA National Championship, the athlete traded her leotard for a headset and joined her teammates behind the Cane’s counter.
“I have so many memories at Cane’s, [like] coming here with my teammates after a fun night,” Dunne gushed at the time. “We ate at Cane’s yesterday after coming back from our championship win, and it was amazing. It tastes even better after winning. I’ve always dreamed of working a ‘shift’ at Cane’s and here I am!”
In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves delved into how these ‘shifts’ were a game-changer when it came to tapping new talent for the brand.
“If I [could] start getting people to serve and do the drive-thru, it would humanize them. Nobody had done it,” Graves disclosed. “We started doing it with athletes—people loved seeing these sports stars making drinks and serving chicken fingers and having a good time doing it.”
And in 2025, the SI Swimsuit model is still sticking to her roots, joining Cane’s for several other promotions this year. In early May, Dunne sported a Cane’s-themed cap and gown to debut their limited-edition Gradation Plush Puppy. Just last night, the brand shared a video of Dunne “stealing” a cardboard cut-out of herself from one of its restaurants.
“Double trouble here we come!” Dunne declared as she drove away with the life-size souvenir.