Toni Breidinger: 2025 The Boca Raton

Breidinger is the first Arab American woman to compete in NASCAR and holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in the ARCA Menards Series. She’s also a successful model with campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, GAP and Free People. The California native continues to break boundaries, both in racing and in fashion. Breidinger’s dual identity as an athlete and fashionista makes her a standout in every arena.
Known for its blue waters and refined energy, Boca Raton offers a slower tempo just outside of Miami. The Boca Raton resort has become a cultural icon, favored for its history, elegance and warm hospitality. With each new sunrise over the sparkling water, the resort reminds guests why it remains one of Florida’s most beloved destinations.
Learn more about Boca Raton, Fla., including where to stay, must-see attractions and all of the best dining options here.
Florida offered the perfect canvas for the SI Swimsuit fashion team to dream up a styling concept rooted in modernity and movement—think vibrant primary shades, architectural silhouettes and confidence-boosting fits. Breidinger’s star power and striking features took center stage as each swimsuit only further elevated her aura.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
