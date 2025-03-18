Olivia Dunne Teases Exciting ‘Secret Work Trip’ From Flight as Fans Guess SI Swimsuit Shoot
Olivia Dunne’s fans are guessing that the LSU gymnast and SI Swimsuit model is slated to do another photo shoot with the magazine after she teased a “secret work trip” in a recent TikTok post. Although the 22-year-old New Jersey native is keeping her next steps under wraps, her followers are convinced they may have cracked the code.
In her video, Dunne can be seen on a flight, taking some “secret” time away from school to do something extra special. Silently screaming to Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” she can barely contain her anticipation for whatever she has up her sleeve, leaving fans guessing what exactly has her so over the moon.
Check out Dunne’s TikTok video here.
“Sports illustrated again?” one reply questioned underneath the video, echoing similar predictions in the comments section. “Swim suit modeling? Pls,” a second wrote, while another added, “SI swim duh.” Dunne has yet to confirm or deny guesses such as these as she wants to wait until the big reveal. Nevertheless, fans will find out soon enough just what this work trip was for.
The collegiate gymnast and content creator made her debut on the pages of SI Swimsuit with her one-of-a-kind photo shoot in 2023 in Puerto Rico. Here, she posed in an array of stylish swimsuits on the Puerto Rican beach as photographer Ben Watts caught all of her very best moments.
She returned with the brand the following year. Only this time, she took a quick trip to Portugal to deliver yet another series of wonderful photos. With Watts by her side once more, Dunne gave the world even more terrific poses in equally terrific swimsuits that anyone would love to have in their closets.
As seen by her TikTok comments, fans expect Dunne coming back for a third time to be the natural course for the social media phenomenon, especially with how much this opportunity meant to her and the people she wants to inspire whenever they look at these photos.
“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” Dunne passionately expressed in 2023. “You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all."
“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated, so both of our brands align because we want to inspire the younger generation,” she added.
As for her big secret, all anyone can do is sit back, relax and wait for Dunne to make her reveal.