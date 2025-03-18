Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne Teases Exciting ‘Secret Work Trip’ From Flight as Fans Guess SI Swimsuit Shoot

The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is holding back a big secret that fans can’t wait to learn all about.

Diana Nosa

Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne’s fans are guessing that the LSU gymnast and SI Swimsuit model is slated to do another photo shoot with the magazine after she teased a “secret work trip” in a recent TikTok post. Although the 22-year-old New Jersey native is keeping her next steps under wraps, her followers are convinced they may have cracked the code.

In her video, Dunne can be seen on a flight, taking some “secret” time away from school to do something extra special. Silently screaming to Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” she can barely contain her anticipation for whatever she has up her sleeve, leaving fans guessing what exactly has her so over the moon.

Check out Dunne’s TikTok video here.

“Sports illustrated again?” one reply questioned underneath the video, echoing similar predictions in the comments section. “Swim suit modeling? Pls,” a second wrote, while another added, “SI swim duh.” Dunne has yet to confirm or deny guesses such as these as she wants to wait until the big reveal. Nevertheless, fans will find out soon enough just what this work trip was for.

The collegiate gymnast and content creator made her debut on the pages of SI Swimsuit with her one-of-a-kind photo shoot in 2023 in Puerto Rico. Here, she posed in an array of stylish swimsuits on the Puerto Rican beach as photographer Ben Watts caught all of her very best moments.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

She returned with the brand the following year. Only this time, she took a quick trip to Portugal to deliver yet another series of wonderful photos. With Watts by her side once more, Dunne gave the world even more terrific poses in equally terrific swimsuits that anyone would love to have in their closets.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

As seen by her TikTok comments, fans expect Dunne coming back for a third time to be the natural course for the social media phenomenon, especially with how much this opportunity meant to her and the people she wants to inspire whenever they look at these photos.

“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” Dunne passionately expressed in 2023. “You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all."

“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated, so both of our brands align because we want to inspire the younger generation,” she added.

As for her big secret, all anyone can do is sit back, relax and wait for Dunne to make her reveal.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

