Olivia Dunne Tries Her Hand at Volleyball With LSU Alumnae Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth
In a super fun LSU sports crossover, gymnasts and Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant tried their hand at volleyball, while beach volleyball players Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth attempted some gymnastics tricks.
Nuss and Kloth, who are both former Tigers, competed at this year’s Paris Olympics. They are some of the most successful and highly-decorated beach volleyball players in NCAA history.
In a hilarious new video, Nuss and Kloth practiced mounting and sticking a landing on the bars, while Dunne and Bryant tried to hit a volleyball in the air before falling into the foam pit. The entire lighthearted affair was filmed for and shared on the LSU gymnastics Instagram account.
“Confirmed: Haleigh Bryant is good at everything she does,” Dunne, who is a two-time SI Swimsuit model and the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, said in one clip after the four women rallied a volleyball back and forth.
In a later snippet, Kloth, 27 got a running head start and did a mid-air flip into the foam pit before everyone behind the camera cheered. Later, Nuss, 26, practiced keeping her hands and feet straight and flexed for a smooth, clean, graceful landing pose.
In another clip, Dunne, 21, and Bryant, 22, showed the other two athletes how to put chalk on their hands before getting on the bars or beam.
“And then for cinematic effect, you clap your hands together,” the New Jersey native said. Dunne demonstrated and a cloud of white powder puffed around her hands and face while everyone laughed.
“They really can do it all 🐐,” the LSU gymnastics account captioned the video.
“The content I didn’t even realize I needed!” one fan chimed.
“Oh gosh love this!!! Once a tiger always a tiger 💜💛,” another gushed.