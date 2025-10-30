Olivia Ponton Shares Intimate BTS Look at ‘Booked & Busy’ Event in Honor of Podcast Launch
Olivia Ponton has made one of her biggest dreams come true.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model officially launched her Booked & Busy podcast, where she will discuss her current reads in-depth with her target audience of fellow bibliophiles and/or those curious about where to begin their reading journey. To celebrate her feat, she treated a select few to a pampering night filled with spa manicures and pedicures, drinks, food and, of course, conversations over the book club’s latest read: The Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros.
See behind the scenes snaps of Ponton’s latest Booked & Busy event here.
“Since the event (and the drop of the first episode!), the support from all of you has filled my heart up,” Ponton wrote in her caption. “Seeing your comments, DMs, and messages on Patreon... it’s everything I dreamed this community would be when I first came up with the idea. I can’t wait to show you what’s next.”
Why Ponton launched Booked & Busy
Delving even further behind the scenes, Ponton partnered up with GRAZIA to speak more about her latest project, including why she decided to add this endeavor to her ever-growing résumé. “I was noticing in the book community that I was struggling to find somewhere where I could have actual in-depth conversations,” the model told the media outlet. “And while I was thinking about this, I was like ‘Why don’t I just create a community for that?’"
Later in the video, she reflected on what her audience can anticipate from this podcast and gave some insight into its future. “One question I got a lot is ‘What to expect from it?’ I think in the first few episodes, I really want to do them by myself, so the viewers can get to know me. But later down the road, I want my favorite authors on it. That’s like endgame, my goal.”
She went on, adding, “Something else I want to talk about with why I made this podcast is I wanted it to be part of your self-care routine and my self-care routine. Other ways that I wind down. Candles have to be lit. Jazz music has to be playing.”
Ponton and her launch night attendees certainly practiced self-care, surrounded by everything one needs for a cozy night in with a good book. Guests left the event not only with cute manicures but also with smiles on their faces.
Where to Stream Booked & Busy
Booked & Busy w/ Olivia Ponton’s first episode is now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Fans can also watch the first episode and future episodes on YouTube.