Olivia Rodrigo’s New Music Video Totally Reminded Us of These Pastel Poolside Styles

Let’s cut to the chase, shall we? We’ve had Olivia Rodrigo’s new song, “drop dead,” on repeat since it was released on Friday, April 17. To reference the title of another Rodrigo song, we’re obsessed.

The infectious tune perfectly encapsulates the upbeat, often chaotic feelings of falling for someone after a great first date, and the stunning music video has only further contributed to our obsession! In the clips, the Grammy Award winner performed the song as she danced around the Palace of Versailles—yes, the Palace of Versailles—in a sweet pastel ensemble that we can’t get out of our heads.

According to Vogue, the cottagecore-style pink, blue and white look consisted of a top from designer brand Chloé’s pre-fall 2026 collection, matching bottoms and white knee-high socks custom-cut from HUE’s pointelle tights. And that wasn’t the only soft, spring-ready style she wore in the music video, with Marie Claire also noting that Rodrigo donned a cream-colored mini dress in a few clips that had previously been worn by actress Jane Birkin.

And of course, we here at SI Swimsuit can’t see an obsession-worthy wardrobe moment without immediately thinking back to all the similar styles we’ve seen in the magazine over the years! So we went back through our archives to resurface a few dreamy pastel styles we loved, all of which totally had these models looking like angels on the walls of Versailles.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Medina. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

When SI Swimsuit legend Clauson reunited with the magazine in 2023 for her shoot in the Dominican Republic, her wardrobe was a sweet and sultry mix of pretty pastels and timeless cuts. This blue and white number by Medina especially reminded us of Rodrigo’s music video look, given the unique combination of shades and the crisp white belt, which made for a standout style moment on the shoreline.

Check out her full Dominican Republic gallery here.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Medina. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

White was embracing all the lovey-dovey vibes while on set with photographer Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif., back in 2021 for her second SI Swimsuit shoot. While any one of her breathtaking ensembles from this feature would’ve been a perfect pick for our list, this bubblegum pink two-piece by Lybethras gave us all the romance required thanks to its playful ruffles and dainty ties.

Check out her full Sacramento, Calif., gallery here.

Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Emily DiDonato was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Top by Savannah Morrow. Boots by Ariat. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Also photographed in Sacramento, Calif., by Anne Menke, DiDonato was styled in a similarly soft aesthetic for her 2021 feature. Marking the model’s sixth shoot with the magazine, she channeled cottagecore cowgirl vibes in the Golden State. Her frilly top by Savannah Morrow and khaki two-piece set by Myra Swim created a final look that absolutely felt in line with Rodrigo’s vintage designer dress.

Check out her full Sacramento, Calif., gallery here.

Emily DiDonato was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Top by Savannah Morrow. Boots by Ariat. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Just last year, Lane braved the chilly weather in bustling Zurich, Switzerland, to reunite with SI Swimsuit for a second time. In the mountainous metropolis, Lane posed in an array of designer pieces that the style team described as “merging the softness of the winter landscape with the edge of the fast-paced city.” This beautiful blue bikini by Montce was just as unforgettable as Rodrigo’s music video ensembles, with its unique neckline making for a one-of-a-kind swimwear silhouette.

Check out her full Zurich, Switzerland, gallery here.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. Boots by Birkenstock. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

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