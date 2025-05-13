Penny Lane: 2025 Switzerland

Returning for another year with the magazine, this Cheshire, England, native is a model, actress and certified holistic health coach who began her modeling career at just 16 years old. After becoming a Swim Search finalist in 2023, Lane shined in her rookie photo shoot. Signed by major labels including IMG Models and Wilhelmina Models, Lane has had an incredible career thus far, modeling for beloved brands like Intimissimi and SKIMS—so she’s certainly no stranger to striking an unforgettable pose.
Few places on Earth can boast of the sights and sounds that Zurich can. Dating back to Roman times, this thriving city is one of the oldest in the country. Charming in its picturesque location and thrilling in its many exciting offerings, there’s no shortage of adventures to be had on these cobblestone streets.
When it came to styling, inspiration was taken from the snowy scenery surrounding the second largest city in Switzerland, Zurich. Merging the softness of the winter landscape with the edge of the fast-paced city, the result was a mix of textures and hardware in these fashion-forward looks.
Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using True Botanicals and Koh Gen Do Photographer: Derek Kettela
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by With Jéan. Jacket by Ronny Kobo. Boots by HAVVA. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
