Paige Spiranac Announces Exciting New Weekly Series With Grass League
Content creator, SI Swimsuit Legend and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac is adding yet another exciting project to her long list of 2025 accomplishments thanks to her partnership with Grass League.
In case you missed it, Grass League—who are self-described as “the first high-stakes par 3 golf league”—recently brought on Spiranac, who joined the team in a “strategic leadership role” after the social media sensation hosted several fun events for the brand throughout spring, including red carpet-style interviews and social media takeovers. Spiranac even joked in the original partnership announcement that she’s becoming “a suit” because of her new front office role—but there’s no denying it looks good on her!
And that wasn’t the last exciting announcement from Spiranac and Grass League this month, as the brand took to their Instagram account on Friday to share a new series featuring the SI Swimsuit model called Paige’s Player Profiles, where Spiranac will put her extensive golf expertise to work educating fans on the lives of various league members.
You can watch the first episode in the series on Instagram here!
In the clip, Spiranac was seated in front of the camera while wearing an athletic-style ruched gray top with a high neck and no sleeves, as well as a matching mini skirt. Her shoulder-length blonde hair was left down with highlights framing her face—which was, of course, perfectly made-up. With matte skin, rosy cheeks and a glossy berry shade on her lips, the golfer was all smiles for her big debut.
“We are starting a new series every Friday where I’ll profile a new player in the league,” Spiranac said after introducing herself in the video. “We are starting with a player on the Los Angeles Roses today!”
Spirnac then jumped right into describing the life and times of professional golfer Asaeli Marika Batibasaga, detailing his story and experience with her signature charm and charisma. Overall, the entire video gave the vibe of a best friend sharing some secret gossip with you, making it a fun, interesting and educational viewing experience—even for those of us outside of the golf realm.
And we weren’t alone in our enjoyment of this new series, as several fans of the SI Swimsuit model let the brand know they loved the first-ever episode of Paige’s Player Profiles in the comment section:
“🔥🔥👏👏,” one fan simply said.
“Nicely done 👏,” another commenter commended.
“Love this,” another fan added.
Needless to say, we agree with the above sentiments and will be tuning in every Friday to learn a little more about these incredible athletes courtesy of our expert bestie!