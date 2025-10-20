5 Photos From Paige Spiranac’s 2018 Aruba Shoot That Totally Encapsulate Rock Star Energy
There’s no denying Paige Spiranac is a rock star, inside and out.
The former professional golfer, current content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model has built a loyal following on social media over the years, with millions of fans across all of her platforms who are more than happy to applaud her style, charisma and authenticity. And her 2018 debut photo shoot with SI Swimsuit in Aruba definitely captured all of that “cool girl” energy.
From the all-black styling to the perfect poses to the expertly-framed shots by photographer James Macari, it’s no wonder this shoot has remained a favorite for fans even seven years later. So with that in mind, here are five snapshots from Spiranac’s first-ever SI Swimsuit feature that totally encapsulated that rock star energy.
When Spiranac first stepped foot onto the sun-soaked sands of Aruba, she was somehow already a natural when it came to capturing the attention of the camera lens. Her powerful stances combined with the unique styling of the shoot—like this high-neck top and bikini bottom combo from Only Hearts and Luli Fama, respectively—made for a dynamic, energetic collection of images.
The athlete’s rock star-level confidence oozed through each and every frame—like in this snapshot of her casually posing on a dirt bike, for instance—but that attitude was not something that came easy. In fact, the model revealed that her confidence was something she cultivated over years in the public eye, with her debut SI Swimsuit shoot being an important step in her journey.
“Doing that shoot was incredibly empowering,” Spiranac told the brand while reflecting on her debut during an interview in 2023. “Having MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief] there to talk me through it the entire time and build me up—I’ve never been in an environment where I’ve had so many women empower me and lift me up, which is something that we preach all the time, but you don’t really see it in real life.”
“It was the most confident and powerful and empowered that I have ever felt, and I carry that now,” Spiranac continued. “Whatever I do, that’s a big part of me and a badge that I’ll hold forever, being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.”
And this empowerment was clear from her final images, with Spiranac’s inner strength shining through. Honestly, one could even say the results were...legendary. Which might explain why the athlete went on to become an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024 when she was invited back by the brand for the 60th anniversary issue in 2024 for a special shoot in Hollywood, Fla. In short: Spiranac’s rock star energy remains as strong as it did in her debut photos even to this day, and we love to see it!