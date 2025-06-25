Paige Spiranac Drops Major Golf Giveaway News in Signature Style—Here’s How to Enter
SI Swimsuit model, social media superstar and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac is inviting three fans to join her on the course—and one of them could be you!
The SI Swimsuit staple—who cemented her legacy as a “Legend” with the brand during the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue—announced that she’s hosting a “foursome” (no, not like that) in celebration of her latest partnership with Blue Tees Golf. For the giveaway, a trio of winners will be selected for a chance to meet Spiranac on the greens.
“I’ve been a longtime fan of what Blue Tees Golf is bringing to the sport—high-performance products with a fresh, modern edge,” the model stated earlier this month. “Their approach to golf is all about making the game more fun, more stylish and more accessible, which perfectly aligns with how I see the game. Our partnership is a natural fit.”
Entering the giveaway is simple, and there are only two steps needed to potentially secure your spot. First, create a free game account at Blue Tees Golf. Then, invite two friends to join you...and that’s literally it! Plus, you will also have the opportunity to “unlock bonus entries” among “exclusive rewards” with the golf technology brand for more ways to win.
Click here to enter!
And plenty of Spiranac’s fans are already pitching ideas for what they’d do if they won this awesome opportunity to play alongside the golfer, while also praising this brilliant new endeavor:
“Why wasn’t this a Super Bowl ad?” One user joked.
“Ready to enter and get smoked by Paige on the course 😂👏🙌,” another commenter added.
“A girls day would be the best 😮💨,” another fan agreed.
“All ladies foursome! LFG ⛳🏌🏽♀️,” one user exclaimed.
The partnership—which Blue Tees Golf’s VP of Marketing Joe Pilcavage noted is “as fun, bold and unexpected as the new generation of golfers”—is another milestone in Spiranac’s already illustrious internet reign. And for the influencer, who stepped away from the game professionally in 2019 before transitioning to a career in social media full-time, changing the narrative was always the goal.
“I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful. I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it,” Spiranac told SI Swimsuit. “I created a few new ones as well. People will look at me and underestimate me.”
“There have been so many times in my career where I should have quit, given up or done something a little bit different because everyone was telling me what I should and shouldn’t do,” the golfer concluded. “I always listened to myself and my inner voice on what felt right to me.”
So be sure to enter to win a chance to golf with Spiranac, and maybe pick up a few tips on how to swing in style in the process!