Paige Spiranac Is Back on the Green for Exciting Golf Tournament Today: How to Watch
Paige Spiranac has certainly been one busy lady lately!
The former professional golfer, social media influencer and SI Swimsuit Legend just spent this past weekend partnering with Green League for a recent event, where she spent several days conducting interviews with the attendees and taking over the brand’s social media accounts to grace fans with her signature beauty and humor.
But there’s no rest in the world of golf, as the social media superstar took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal she’ll be in attendance for the Creator Classic at the Philadelphia Cricket Club today, Wednesday, May 7, where she’ll also be partaking in meet and greets! You’ll be able to stream the event directly on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel this afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. ET, and it’s estimated to run until 7 p.m. ET!
Spiranac announced the exciting news to her four million loyal followers via her Instagram story, sharing an adorable selfie with the caption “Meet and greet at 2 p.m. Playing in the Creator Classic tomorrow at the Philly Cricket Club! Tee off at 4:17 p.m!” overlaid.
In the selfie, the influencer sported a body-hugging baby pink tank with large black sunglasses tucked into the front. Her blonde tresses were slicked back in a tight ponytail, revealing glittering silver hoop earrings. Her makeup was equally stunning, opting for springtime and summer staples including peachy cheeks, cream-colored eyeshadow, separated eyelashes and a glossy berry lip.
Creator Classic’s third year running and per PGA Tour’s official site, the event is described as: “On the eve of the Truist Championship, eight of the most prominent golf creators will team up with four well-known YouTube creators to take on the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club – facing the same course conditions as the pros – to compete for the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket title.”
The tournament involves four three-person teams, and PGA Tour’s official site also notes that each team will feature “one YouTube creator and two golf creators,” and the competition will be “on Nos. 10-17 in an alternate-shot, gross-score format.”
Spiranac will be taking to the greens on Team Toney alongside team captain Tyler Toney, as well as Matt Scharff. The other teams are currently divided up as Team Lowery (Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley and Claire Hogle), Team Brownlee (Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh Sabrina Andolpho) and Team Richards (Josh Richards, Brad Dalke and Erik Anders Lang).