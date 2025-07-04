Paige Spiranac’s Fourth of July Swimsuit Throwbacks Have Us Feeling Patriotic
You can say a lot with your choice of swimwear. Whether you’re going for high beach glamour with an elevated multi-piece ensemble or want to deliver “girl next door” vibes with a classic, simple string bikini, picking out a swimsuit carries more weight than you might think. For summer, it’s natural to lean into the least amount of fabric possible as temperatures continue to rise, while others might want to embrace an Americana aesthetic as they lounge poolside.
It’s the Fourth of July here in the United States, meaning people across the country are gathering with their loved ones for some time outdoors. While many are wearing an American flag t-shirt loud and proud, others might be repping their country with a more understated look—including denim and red hues.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Paige Spiranac has gotten in on the themed fun year after year, donning—or sharing throwbacks wearing—red, white and blue swimwear. Here are some of our favorites over the years that are getting us into the summer spirit.
You can’t go wrong with an American flag string bikini, and this one was simply made for Spiranac. The SI Swimsuit Legend looked totally angelic in this photo, with her long blonde hair styled in loose curls as she sat in the grass—with a white cowboy hat not too far away.
Who says being patriotic can’t be fashionable? Spiranac proved you can have both in this sweet two-piece, consisting of a short-sleeved blue plunging crop with white stars and a tie in the front, paired with simple high-cut red bottoms. With voluminous curly hair, there’s no doubt she had heads turning.
She might not be Joey Chestnut, but Spiranac can put down some hot dogs. Last July Fourth, she took to social media to share her plate of the iconic food, rocking a fun blue denim bikini top. Constructed like overalls, the top included adjustable shoulder straps with silver hardware. Her gorgeous soft glam and wavy hair completed the look perfectly.
Other shots of that classic American flag bikini, Spiranac welcomed another Fourth of July holiday with a close-up selfie that puts her undeniable beauty on full display. Her eyes looked absolutely crystalline as she enjoyed some lounging outside. A later slide sees her getting hot dogs ready, dressed with all the best condiments.
There’s that cowboy hat! In another snap repping the American flag bikini, Spiranac went full Americana with her bright white accessory. Enjoying a beer instead of a hot dog this time, she looked ready for summer as she posed on a couch with her hair in stunning loose curls.
For her second American flag bikini, Spiranac went a little more unique—ditching the traditional for something a bit more trendy. In the photo above, she stunned in another string two-piece, this time featuring red and white stripes and blue lace detailing. The blue background brought out the patriotic vibe even more as she gave the camera a smolder.
With another red, white and blue look, Spiranac celebrated the U.S. Open while representing America. This American flag bikini top paired with white bottoms would also be the perfect Fourth of July cookout look, delivering a look that doesn’t show as much skin as a typical two-piece. The tie-front adds an extra layer of style.
Taking it back to 2019, Spiranac was fresh off her SI Swimsuit debut while celebrating the Fourth of July. Looking cute as ever, she wore a red string bikini top and denim high-waisted shorts. Going all in with accessories, she also rocked a blue and white bandana in her hair, super rosy blush, a red lip and even enjoyed a Firecracker ice pop. Enjoying the day outside, she lounged on a patriotic blanket.
Since pursuing content creation full-time and making her debut in SI Swimsuit for the 2018 issue in Aruba, Spiranac has continued to grow her following and influence on the internet. She returned to the magazine in 2014 for the special “Legends” feature for the 60th anniversary, and she more recently landed a job with the Grass League for various video series and more.