Paige Spiranac Hits the Green in Plunging Hot Pink Crop Top and Matching Mini Skirt
Paige Spiranac is the queen of cute and comfy athleisure on the golf course, and the SI Swimsuit legend just proved as much with a new Instagram post.
The 31-year-old golf instructor and former Division I athlete donned a plunging hot pink bra top and matching mini skirt by Lululemon for the occasion, and filmed herself as she teed off with a coordinated pink golf club in hand. Spiranac wore her signature blonde locks in perky pigtails, while her makeup featured flattering highlighter, nude shadow and a mauve lip.
“You know it’s a good day when your outfit matches your club⛳️,” the two-time brand model noted in her caption of her LA GOLF club.
Plenty of Spiranac’s followers chimed in to the comments section with feedback.
“That hair goes perfect with pink,” one person noted of her hairstyle.
“I thought Harley Quinn was golfing at first. 😂,” someone else quipped.
While on set in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this year for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary group feature, Spiranac reflected upon her intial brand photo shoot in Aruba from 2018.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she stated. “The shoot, and then also when the images were put online, it was in New York, right before the launch of the magazine, when the entire album came out. I had never seen myself like that before, coming from a golf background. And even though what I would wear would be deemed, you know, a little bit edgy for golf, I had never done a swimsuit photo shoot before, so it was completely different. And seeing those pictures, I was like, ‘That’s me. That’s the person I want to be.’”