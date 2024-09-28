Paige Spiranac Hits the Green in White Zip-Up Halter Top and Itty-Bitty Black Shorts
We love when golf instructor and content creator Paige Spiranac creates content out on the green, and the 31-year-old SI Swimsuit legend certainly delivered with a new Instagram post.
In the reel she posted to her account on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Spiranac sported a sleeveless white halter-style zip-up top, which she paired with itty-bitty black athletic shorts. The Colorado native wore athletic socks and white Nike golf shoes, and her hair was styled in a bubble ponytail high atop her head. After initially showing offer her outfit in the reel, Spiranac nailed her shot out of the bunker.
She captioned her post with a trio of fitting emojis: “⛳️🔥😏.”
Plenty of Spiranac’s 4 million followers on the platform quickly piped into the comments section.
“Teach me bunkers. Please and thank you,” one person pleaded, to which Spiranac replied: “I’ve done a bunch of bunker instruction on my YouTube😌.”
“Great follow thru,” someone else praised. “I need to keep working on my follow thru from the bunker. Any practice tips for that?”
“Thank you for being you. And for [your] latest video about golf for beginners,” another fan wrote. “I still haven’t gone actual golfing yet and your part about what score to expect for first timers was assuring, like I feel less intimidated.”
Spiranac, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, uses her platform to make the game of golf more approachable through her instructional content on the green. She regularly shares tips and tricks on her YouTube channel, and also offers additional insights on her subscription-only platform, Passes.
The Hattie Goes Golfing author and Playing a Round With Paige podcast host is no stranger to being underestimated as a woman in a male-dominated sport. However, it is that perseverance against what is expected of her that has led Spiranac to become the most-followed female golfer on social media.
“I love how I never give up. There have been so many times in my career where I should have quit, given up, or done something a little bit different because everyone was telling me what I should and shouldn’t do,” she told SI Swimsuit on set in Hollywood, Fla., this spring. “I always listened to myself and my inner voice on what felt right to me. Something I’m really proud of is never giving up, always doing what makes me happy and makes me feel fulfilled. Just always being determined.”