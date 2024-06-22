Paige Spiranac Is Tremendous in These 5 SI Swimsuit Pics in Aruba
SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac first posed for the brand in 2018, when she traveled to Aruba with photographer James Macari. The 31-year-old golf instructor and content creator returned to the fold this year, following a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., that was captured by Yu Tsai.
And though this year’s 60th anniversary feature is a must-see, we often find ourselves drawn back to Spiranac’s very first SI Swimsuit spread, which featured black bikinis and strappy one-pieces all in the monochromatic hue. The suits were anything but basic, and the streamlined aesthetic really allowed for Spiranac’s natural beauty—and the stunning backdrop—to take center stage.
We caught up with the Colorado native last month on the red carpet, where Spiranac reiterated how strong and empowered she felt on the SI Swimsuit set six years ago.
“I remember being [on set] and being so nervous, I was shaking and I just got in front of MJ [Day, editor in chief] and the entire team, and it was the first time in my life that I felt empowered,”she stated. “I was around people who were allowing me to be me and celebrating it for the first time. It wasn’t ‘Cover up, you can’t do this, you can’t say this, you can’t wear this.’ It was ‘Wear whatever you want and we’re going to embrace it and we’re going to cheer you on.’ I was like, I need you to bring you guys everywhere with me. It truly changed [me] and also the trajectory of my career and what I wanted to do, and it was really a super special moment.”
In honor of her legendary SI Swimsuit status and her continued success, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Spiranac’s photo shoot in Aruba.