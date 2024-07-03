Paige Spiranac Joins Passes Subscription Platform to Share Exclusive Content
SI Swimsuit legend and content creator Paige Spiranac has officially joined Passes, a subscription-based platform that will offer fans exclusive instructional golf videos, fitness content, a DM function and never-before-seen photos and videos.
While Spiranac launched her OnlyPaige subscription platform in January of 2023, she’s now switching over to Passes. The platform has all of the features she’s looking for and a better user experience, the 31-year-old noted in an Instagram story on Wednesday. And from a content standpoint, Spiranac promises her Passes platform is a major improvement.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model offers four different subscription tiers on Passes, including golf content only for $5/month, a par tier for $10/month, birdie tier for $25/month and eagle tier for $100/month. The major difference between each is based on access granted to particular types of content. Learn more about each here.
“I am so incredibly excited, thank you all so much for the support,” Spiranac stated in an IG story of the launch. “ ... Over on Passes, the feedback has been absolutely amazing.”
The former Division I golfer made the announcement with a carousel of Instagram pics on Wednesday, in which Spiranac was photographed on the golf course. She donned a dark, plunging athleisure top and a white Alo tennis skirt for the occasion. Spiranac offered up a soft smile for the camera and adjusted her ponytail in one pic.
“congratulations on moving to Passes!!” one of Spiranac’s 4 million followers noted in the comments.
“Very excited to see you on Passes !!” someone else cheered.
Subscribe to Spiranac’s Passes platform here.