Paige Spiranac Launches ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform

Paige Spiranac

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac is giving her fans what they want: exclusive, VIP access to subscription-only content in the form of her new “OnlyPaige” website. The 29-year-old announced the launch across her social media platforms on Jan. 18.

“OnlyPaige” subscribers will get access to paywalled content, including instructional golf videos and sneak peeks into Spiranac’s everyday life, from never-before-seen photos to live streams and Q&As.

We chatted with Spiranac the day before she made the announcement to learn all about her new platform, which she says her followers have been asking for “for a very, very long time.”

“I was always interested in doing a subscription program, but I needed to find the right platform and the right place where I could do exactly what I wanted because I never really wanted to do sexually explicit content,” Spiranac says. “I didn’t want to be at a place where that was the main focus. No shade to anyone who does do that, but it just didn’t feel really right to me and comfortable to me.”

She says that the name “OnlyPaige” started off as a joke among her team, but that they eventually decided it was a perfect fit.

“Honestly, a lot of the content that I do and the things that I create is very tongue-in-cheek, and it comes from a place of like an inside joke or something that happened on the internet, and so it was funny that this is what we ended up deciding on, but it’s very on brand for me,” Spiranac shares with a laugh.

While Spiranac currently offers instructional golf videos and lifestyle snippets on her social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, she says her “OnlyPaige” subscription platform will provide elevated golf content.

The one-time SI Swimsuit model says her subscription golf videos will be higher-quality than her candid social media clips and will offer the feeling of one-on-one virtual instruction.

“That was something that was really important to me. A lot of people come up to me and the first thing they say is, ‘I know how to do a flop shot or a bunker shot or hit this type of golf shot because I watched one of your videos,’” she says. “So we got a really good production company to help us out. We put a lot of time into the editing and how we put everything together, and it really starts from the basics. So if you don’t know how to play golf or you’re new to golf, there’s something for you.”

Spiranac says she feels her subscription platform will allow her to feel more open and more herself than her social media channels afford.

“This has been a long time in the making and I’m really excited about where we got to and I think, I’m hoping, that people are going to love it,” Spiranac says.