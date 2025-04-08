Paige Spiranac Celebrates Start of Masters Week With Open Green Blazer, Matching Mini Skirt
Paige Spiranac is ready for the Augusta heat. The former professional golfer turned content creator sported Masters green in a sultry monochromatic outfit shared to her X page on Thursday, sending the internet into a frenzy.
Spiranac's look turned heads, featuring an open blazer paired with a high-waisted bodycon mini skirt. The green monochromatic duo is an ode to a staple of the 91-year-old tournament. Its green sports coats, worn by members of the Augusta National competition beginning in 1937, are a staple of the distinguished tournament . By 1949, winners of the tournament were deemed with the prestigious garment.
The ‘OG Insta golf girl’, coined in Spiranac’s Instagram bio, has taken the sports world by storm. Following a brief professional career, Spinanac shifted to the social media space. A decade later, she now provides tips and training videos for golf enthusiasts at all levels, with a YouTube channel that has amassed over 440 thousand subscribers.
“When I started social media, no one was doing this,” Spiranac shared with the magazine, “There [were] no Instagram golf girls. I paved this path for so many and it just came out [of] a place of passion for this game that I love so much.”
The game loves Spiranac right back, and has provided a plethora of opportunities along with it. In the first months of 2025 alone, Spiranac appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Full Swing and will also make a cameo in the sequel for the iconic golf comedy, Happy Gilmore, which had a trailer released back in March.
“The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer”, she shared alongside star Adam Sandler’s trailer drop in an X post on March 18.
Off the green, the two-time SI Swimsuit model never fails to make a statement. The 31-year-old Colorado native made her debut with the magazine in Aruba in 2018 and returned for the 60th Anniversary Legends shoot in 2024.
“Stick to what is authentic to you” Spiranac said when asked about advice that she would give to those looking to follow a similar path in content creation, “Your personality is everything when it comes to connecting with so many people. "
As for the Masters, who will take home the crown at the most prestigious tournament in the sport? You can watch the 2025 Masters starting Thursday, April 10 on ESPN. The tournament will conclude this weekend, with final round coverage on CBS.