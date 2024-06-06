Paige Spiranac on ‘Validation’ of SI Swimsuit Legends Cover
Golf instructor and media personality Paige Spiranac took to her Instagram story to do a Q&A session with her followers on Tuesday, June 4. And while many fans inquired about how to improve their golf game or wanted to know about Spiranac’s personal golf goals, one individual asked the 31-year-old SI Swimsuit legend whether she’s more proud of her golf career or her cover girl status as one of our brand icons.
“I’m proud of them in different ways,” Spiranac candidly stated. “With my golf career, I know I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to on the golf course, but when I look at what I’ve done off the golf course in golf, I paved a path for so many women to one, make careers, but more importantly, to get into the game of golf, and that is so, so special.
“With SI and the cover, that one means so much to me because I was considered a legend, and throughout my career, I’ve always been told, ‘No, you can’t do this, don’t do this, you’re doing it the wrong way,’ all these things, and so it was validation that throughout all of those hard times, it was worth it because when I looked around at my legends class, I can’t believe the women I’m surrounded with. And it’s just really cool to be recognized in that way, so I’m honestly proud of both.”
Spiranac first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2018, when her feature took her to Aruba with photographer James Macari. She returned to the fold this year as a brand legend, and was captured alongside other franchise stalwarts by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary issue.