Paige Spiranac Shares Pro Tip on How to Properly Hit the ‘Hardest Shot in Golf’
If you’re going to get pro tips on your swing, who better to emulate than Paige Spiranac? (Trick question, the answer is: “no one.”)
The former professional golfer and two-time SI Swimsuit model—who earned the status of “Legend” in 2024 with a fabulously fun shoot in Hollywood, Fla.—has built a loyal following across social media thanks to her savvy skills and sultry styles. And this week, she’s giving fans a tip on how to conquer what she refers to as “the hardest shot in golf.”
Pro tips from a former pro
In an Instagram reel posted to her 4 million followers on Thursday, Oct. 23, Spiranac took to the greens to show fans how to tackle the “dreaded 50-70 yard bunker shot.” Her tip involved ditching your go-to 58 or 54 for a “less lofted” club—she specifically listed a 50, a pitching wedge or a 9 iron—because less loft will help with your swing. She then demonstrated the shot, expertly hitting the ball right out of the sand.
“It’s essentially the same technique as a green side bunker shot, but now you don’t have to worry about distance with a less lofted club,” she wrote in the caption. “Mess around with it to see what club you prefer!”
This clip exemplifies one of the best things about Spiranac’s how-to golfing videos: how accessible she makes the information for those of us with zero golf experience. Her unique brand of approachable charisma and refusal to gatekeep golf secrets are just two traits that make her a fan-favorite in the sport.
Classic Spiranac styling
And of course it wasn’t enough for Spiranac to kill it on the course—she also had to look great while doing so! For her midday outing, she sported a classic Spiranac ensemble, wearing a fitted cream cropped polo tank and a mint mini skort for a comfy-chic mix perfect for a day walking around the course.
She accessorized the look with a single white golf glove, a crisp pair of matching crew socks and a pair of tried-and-true sneakers. Her long blonde tresses were pulled back in a high ponytail to clear her vision for her swing, and her glam was crafted using a peachy-pink palette that would make any viewer long for springtime.
Fan reactions
As always, the athlete’s many followers and friends appreciated the pro tip, taking to her comment section to share their thoughts:
“You’re gonna put me out of business with these tips 😂,” golfer Parker McLachlin joked.
“Good wedge tip,” a grateful fan added. “That’s my game I need to improve on. Thank u ⛳️💃🏼🫶💯😍👏🏌️♀️🤍.”
“🔥🔥🔥 Have you ever considered teaching golf at a college?? I bet you would be a really good coach!” Another commenter proclaimed—and we’d have to agree with them, as we’d be the first ones in line to sign up for Professor Spiranac’s course!