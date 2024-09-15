Paige Spiranac Proves Her SI Swimsuit Legend Status in These Photos in Florida
When golf instructor and social media content creator Paige Spiranac first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, she traveled to Aruba for her 2018 feature with photographerJames Macari. While on set, the 31-year-old Colorado native rocked a series of black swimsuits that showed off her incredible skills in front of the camera.
Looking back, Spiranac has reflected fondly upon her first SI Swimsuit feature and how self-assured she felt in the moment.
“Doing that [photo] shoot was incredibly empowering. Having MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] there to talk me through it the entire time and build me up, I’ve never been in an environment where I’ve had so many women empower me and lift me up, which is something that we preach all the time, but you don’t really see it in real life,” she shared with us in 2023.
Fast forward to 2024, and Spiranac was named a brand legend. She participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring alongside 26 other franchise stalwarts. The feature resulted in some truly stunning imagery of the golfer, as well as a spot on one of three group covers for the 60th anniversary issue.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is an incredible honor,” Spiranac stated while on set in the Sunshine State. “It has been a catalyst in changing who I am as a person and how I’ve progressed in my career. The support from SI and the impact it has had is indescribable.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos Yu Tsai captured of Spiranac during this year’s legendary photo shoot in Florida.