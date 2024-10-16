Paige Spiranac Rocks Black Sports Bra Top and Mini Skirt While Playing a Round at Liberty National
Golf instructor Paige Spiranac took her 4 million Instagram followers along as she played the “iconic” 14th hole at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. The content creator set up her camera ahead of time and filmed herself as she used a pitching wedge on the 120-yard, par-3 hole.
“I was definitely holding my follow-through here,” Spiranac narrated after hitting her ball and watching it fly. “I thought I made it. I thought I was going to get my fifth hole-in-one, unfortunately that did not happen.”
After fixing her ball mark on the green (which Spiranac guaranteed will bring “good golf karma”), she sank her putt for a birdie. The two-time SI Swimsuit model and brand legend opted for her typical athleisure while golfing. This time, she sported a black bra top with white piping and a matching black pleated mini skirt, both by Alo Yoga. Spiranac wore her blonde hair back away from her face in a perky ponytail, and accessorized with white golf shoes with red accents.
“Play a hole with me!” Spiranac wrote in her Instagram caption on Oct. 14. “Fun fact I’ve had 4 holes in one ⛳️ how many do you have? 😌.”
“Zero still.. but I still have hope! 🙌,” one user admitted.
“Good manner to repair the pitch 😍😍😍😍😍,” one fan pointed out.
“The golf gods reward extra ball mark fixings! A great tip for the amateur 🥰😁🥂,” someone else concurred.
Last fall, Spiranac shared some helpful tips when it comes to proper etiquette on the golf course, including how to properly fix a pitch mark left behind by your ball.
“You don’t want to dig in and then lift up,” Spiranac noted of removing the divot as she demonstrated on the green last October. “You’re going to kill the roots by doing so. So you’re going to go all the way around your pitch mark and you’re going to push the grass inwards with your tee or divot repair tool. After that, you’re going to tap it down with your putter.”
Not only does doing so keep the green in good shape for everyone to enjoy, it’s also good karma to fix other pitch marks you see while playing, Spiranac stated in her latest reel.
“This is your reminder to fix your ball marks on the greens,” she said. “Fix yours and five more, it’s just good golf karma—and we all definitely need more of that in our lives.”