Paige Spiranac Says 2025 Car-Themed Calendar Is ’Unlike Anything’ She’s Done Before
Golf instructor and SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac released her 2025 wall calendar today, and it’s bigger and better than ever. The Colorado native collaborated with Barrett-Jackson and photographer Brad Olson on the car-themed project, which features double the number of photos per page and vehicles from Craig Jackson’s personal collection.
In addition to getting two pictures per month instead of one, Spiranac’s 2025 calendar also features a new layout and is of higher quality than in years past.
“It’s unlike anything that I have done before,” Spiranac tells us of her third annual calendar project. “It is car-themed this year, which was something that my mother and I have always talked about and thought that it’d be really cool to do.”
In 2023 and ’24, the Colorado native’s calendars each featured 12 months’ worth of steamy photos, all of which were captured by Spiranac’s mom, Annette. The project has become sort of a mother-daughter tradition, in which Paige and Annette collaborate on the creative process together, including everything from hair and makeup to wardrobe.
“It was one of the bigger shoots that I have ever done, especially for the calendar because it was just me and my mom and a ring light for the first two,” Spiranac says of upping the production value this year. “And then for this one, we brought in the big guns.”
In addition to bringing in some incredible vintage cars, that also included hiring a professional photographer, Olson, whom Spiranac has worked with previously on golf towel projects and her viral Happy Gilmore photo shoot. As for the styling of this year’s project, Annette was responsible for pulling most of her daughter’s looks.
“She was a rock star when it came to the shoot and we had so much fun,” Spiranac says of collaborating with her mom. “We shot during her birthday and she always said this is like one of her favorite things to do, and so to be able to do this with my mom, obviously for her to be so supportive throughout the entire process, and then for her to really pick and style a lot of the looks was really special.”
And while it’s tough for the two-time SI Swimsuit model to choose a favorite outfit from her 2025 calendar, she believes April’s green look is going to be a crowd favorite.
“It’s really cool the way that it was shot and the car and myself reflected along the ground. It was just a really, really cool look,” Spiranac says. “So I would say that was one of my favorites, but there’s just so many and I can’t wait for everyone to see it and have their favorite month.”
Starting today, fans can shop Spiranac’s 2025 calendar on her official website for $34.