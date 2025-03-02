Paige Spiranac on the Rise of Social Media Scams—And the Red Flags Everyone Should Know
Paige Spiranac has built an online empire by being unapologetically herself, but with millions of followers comes a major challenge—social media scams. The SI Swimsuit legend, who posed for the 2018 and 2024 issues, has seen firsthand how impersonation accounts prey on fans, using AI to create fake profiles and exploit people out of money.
As a longtime advocate for women in sports and content creation, the retired pro-golfer-turned-influencer, who has amassed 1.6 million followers on TikTok, 4 million on Instagram and 1 million on X, is sharing her best advice to help others stay safe.
The most common Instagram scams and how they work
Scam accounts have become an unfortunate reality for high-profile influencers, and the 31-year-old has seen them evolve firsthand. These fake profiles often mimic her verified account, using stolen images and AI-generated edits to appear legitimate.
One of the most common tactics, she explains, is luring followers into “private chats” on apps like Telegram, where scammers attempt to build trust before asking for money. Some pose as influencers offering mentorship, exclusive conversations or even romantic relationships.
While online fraud isn’t new, AI advancements have made scams more convincing than ever. Fraud accounts use deepfake technology, altered images and eerily realistic messages, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between what’s real and what’s not. Spiranac works hard to educate her audience by exposing imposters and sharing her verified accounts, but even with constant vigilance, the scams persist.
“I do my best to give my verified accounts and educate on this issue,” she says, “but the platforms need to do more.”
Red flags and taking action
Spotting a fake account isn’t always easy, but Spiranac shares key warning signs. The biggest red flag is an account pushing you to move the conversation to another app.
“If they want to chat on Telegram, WhatsApp or Google Hangouts, that’s a major red flag,” she says. Scammers use these platforms to evade Instagram’s moderation tools, making it harder to track their activity.
Requests for money—whether from the account itself or someone posing as their management—are another clear indicator of fraud. “If they’re asking for a romantic relationship, if their account isn’t verified or if they won’t video chat—that’s a sign something’s off,” Spiranac adds.
Beyond behavioral red flags, there are also visual clues. Many scam accounts steal images and use poor Photoshop skills to make them appear more personal, such as editing in a sign with a fake name. Another telltale sign? Their messages often include unnatural language, like “Hi dear fan” or “Hello loyal supporter,” phrases Spiranac says she would never use.
What should you do if you come across a fake account?
- Report it on the platform
- Block the account
- Do not respond
Engaging with scammers can encourage them to persist, so cutting off communication is the safest approach.
“If you have any suspicion, reach out to the person you think you’re chatting with to verify if it’s them,” Spiranac advises. “You can also reach out to local authorities if you were scammed out of money.”
Protecting female creators
While scams affect all users, female influencers are frequent targets. Spiranac, a vocal advocate for women in digital spaces, believes platforms like Instagram need stronger protections.
“There should be a digital ID so other people can’t make accounts under your identity,” the Colorado native says. “It’s fraud and is as dangerous as someone stealing your credit card.”
As a mentor to fellow SI Swimsuit star Olivia Dunne, the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, Spiranac has helped her navigate the realities of online fame. Now, she’s sharing her own experience to shed light on a growing issue in the social media landscape.
“Unfortunately, there isn’t much we can do right now other than educate our communities on the dangers of impersonation accounts,” she says. “The accounts reported should immediately be removed, and they shouldn’t be allowed on the platforms anymore.”
Spiranac urges creators and followers alike to stay vigilant. Scammers may be evolving, but with awareness and stronger platform protections, she believes the internet can be a safer place for all.