Paris Olympian Caroline Marks Displayed Surf Skills on SI Swimsuit Set in Turks and Caicos
In just a few short weeks, professional surfer Caroline Marks will head to the village of Teahupo'o in Tahiti to compete in her second Olympic Games. She is a gold medalist hopeful, and a bright prospect for the United States team. The 22-year-old will head to the games with one win on the WSL Women’s Championship Tour this season, still riding the high of her victory at the Rip Curl WSL Finals in 2023.
At the 2020 Tokyo Games, the Florida native took fourth place, narrowly missing the podium in her Olympic debut. This time around, she’s looking to rectify that—and, given her past success in Teahupo'o (the site of her 2023 SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro win), we’re guessing she has a good chance of doing just that.
But we’re not basing our belief in her skills simply on past results; we’ve witnessed Marks’s impressive surfing skills first-hand. In 2019, the athlete made her SI Swimsuit debut, which—in addition to posing in vibrant swimwear on the beach—gave her the chance to display her skills on the waves of Turks and Caicos.
The series of photos captured by photographer James Macari featured the pro surfer posing before the beautiful backdrops of the tropical paradise and taking to the waves in style. It was an impressive demonstration, and it left us with complete confidence in her athletic abilities.
In honor of what is sure to be an exciting competition in Tahiti, we’re taking a look back at her unforgettable trip to Turks and Caicos. Here are some of our favorite snapshots from the day.