Penny Lane’s 2024 SI Swim Snapshots Embodied the Perfect Early Autumn Cottagecore Vibe
Autumn is officially upon us. The air is a little crisper, the leaves are starting to change color and fashion lovers everywhere are beginning to pack away their favorite swimwear items in favor of something a little warmer and cozier.
One of the most popular aesthetics of the fall season is cottagecore: an aesthetic typically characterized by soft, feminine details, such as ruffles, floral prints, knits and bows, as well as an overall pastel color palette. And, while we were taking a look back through the SI Swimsuit archives this week, we couldn’t help but notice just how perfectly the snapshots captured during two-time SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane’s 2024 Portugal photo shoot embodied this vibe.
So if you’re looking for some early autumn style inspiration, look no further than these stunning snapshots!
Photographed by Ben Watts in Douro Valley, Lane stepped on set for her first-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot after co-winning the annual Swim Search competition—but that didn’t mean she wasn’t already a pro.
Having worked on and off as a model since she was just 16 years old, the Cheshire, England, native was ready to strike the perfect pose while surrounded by lush greens, modeling gorgeous cottagecore-inspired looks—like this cream-colored top from COSTAIIA and subtly mismatched bottom from Navy Ray.
Each shot in Lane’s feature had a touch of magic to it—take this perfect snapshot of her posing in front of a rainbow, for instance—and each swimwear look selected by the SI Swimsuit style team embodied a delicate, flirty aesthetic that expertly balanced sweet and sultry.
And this two-piece set by Blackbough Swim was a marvelous example of that well-struck balance, with the deep, luxe-looking navy shade, flattering cut and butter-yellow, frilly lining precisely the sort of details that come to mind when imagining a cottagecore design.
It doesn’t get more early autumn-friendly than a plush pastel knit moment, and this muted bubblegum bikini from Norma Kamali, topped with a cropped, zip-front hooded sweater by Edikted, could put any viewer in the mood for a stroll out in the crisp fall breeze.
And the beauty of this shot is only further heightened by Lane’s strong, confident posing on the set. Still, the model—who had previously taken time off from the industry due to external pressures about body image—wanted to ensure viewers knew there was more to these snapshots than initially meets the eye.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images, I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” Lane said of her debut shoot while on location. “Achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me [...] I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves.”
And her breathtaking, moody images—such as this one of Lane posing before the red leaves of a tree in a comfy-looking one-piece by Swim Like A Mermaid—do precisely that. They highlight the ever-changing, ever-growing journey of a model coming into her own: just like the changing seasons.
Overall, there’s no denying Lane’s 2024 Portugal photo shoot was the perfect embodiment of early autumn cottagecore vibes—and you can check out even more swim looks with this same aesthetic by looking at the rest of her breathtaking 2024 gallery here!