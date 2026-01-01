Ring in the New Year With Poolside Styles We’re Positive Will Be Trending in Summer 2026
Summer can’t come soon enough! And when the warmer season eventually arrives, we look forward to wiping the dust off our swimsuit ensembles and sporting our very best summery garbs. Sitting poolside while dressed to the nines is our favorite pastime, so we’re pretty well-versed in styles that secure the most double takes.
Share the same summertime activity as us? Then you’re probably what will be the hottest styles of the summer. While we’re no fortune tellers, here are five styles we think will dominate poolside couture once more in 2026.
Monokinis
Monokinis and cutout-heavy one-pieces were the fashion world’s solution to basic one-piece swimsuits. This type of look is daring, as the cutouts placed throughout the garment show some skin without leaving little to the imagination.
Lace bikinis
As it pertains to lace bikinis, this trend took two of the style realm’s favorite alluring aspects—lace material and the two-piece design—and blended them into one unforgettable look. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that it will certainly return in the next summer, as it’s an easy, breezy way to feel bold and confident on the lounge chair.
Metallic swimsuits
We loved feeling like a million bucks whenever we donned a gold or silver swimsuit. Metallics are guaranteed to radiate opulence, and for that, we couldn’t be any more ready to see this trend make its way back to the pool. From the way the material glistens under the waters to the way it reflects the sun, there’s nothing not to adore about a classic metallic.
Mismatched sets
Way back when, it was common to have outgrown either the top or bottom half of a bikini, but refuse to throw the properly fitting one away and instead pair it with a completely different garment. What others may have seen as a fashion no-no is now a fashion-forward trend, as it opens up endless possibilities for mixing and matching.
Sporty crop tops
While a slept-on fad, we were living for the uptick of crop top combos we saw this summer. Be it a sporty tee paired with a string bikini or a shrug complemented with a cute one-piece, this is a dynamic duo we would love to see make more waves in the new year. After all, everyone has that one T-shirt they’re dying to crop.