Your Perfect New Year’s Eve Look: Inspired By Alix Earle & 7 More SI Swimsuit Models
In four days, folks around the globe will be counting down to the end of 2025 and the start of 2026. If this sounds like you and you’re coupling the festive occasion with a night out, we’ve created a personal lookbook using some standout snaps from SI Swimsuit models this year in an effort to kickstart your evening ensemble.
Without further ado, here’s what we’d recommend to elevate your holiday ‘fit.
To start, consider adding a statement jacket like...
Alix Earle
SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model kept cozy with this dramatic mid-length fur coat, which she paired over a cherry-red long-sleeve mini dress, sheer tights and close-toed pumps in February.
Ming Lee Simmons
If you’re in a warmer climate but still looking to add a head-turning outerwear piece to your outfit, Simmons’s look from October does the trick. The SI Swimsuit rookie repped a pinstriped floor-length blazer over a bodycon spaghetti-strap dress with matching black heels.
Make a statement in metallics like...
Kamie Crawford
Crawford sported a pair of metallic looks during her time in Cannes, France, in May. In the above display, the three-time SI Swimsuit model showcased a strapless gold gown, and paired the embellished number with strappy heels and a clutch that shared the same hue.
In a separate ensemble, Crawford traded gold for silver with a skin-tight maxi dress that exhibited a high slit. Like her golden look, she also matched her bag to her eye-catching outfit.
Play with textures like...
Rose Bertram
Bertram’s all-black look from April was covered in leather. The three-time SI Swimsuit model paired a bodycon mini dress, which featured the fabric in a pair of gloves, and finished her look with a pair of open-toed heels.
Josephine Skriver
While adventuring around Paris in March, Skriver was effortlessly fashionable. The fellow three-time model paired a cropped, knit button-up with burgundy leather pants for a chic monochromatic look for any time of day.
Last but not least animal print like...
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian turned up the heat in July, when she debuted this daring snakeskin number in peak summer. The SI Swimsuit 2022 cover model kept the accessories to a minimum when sporting this maxi dress, which captures attention all on its own.
Cindy Kimberly
However, if you’re more drawn to a set, Kimberly’s leopard print duo, which she wore in June, is up your alley. The fellow SI Swimsuit 2022 model repped the tank and maxi skirt with a neutral mini handbag and plenty of gold bracelets.