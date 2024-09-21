Pristine White Textures and Three-Dimensional Detailing Dominated Model Chanel Iman’s Swimwear Styling in Belize
When Chanel Iman made the decision to return to SI Swimsuit after eight years away, she didn’t do so lightly. She had high ambitions for her 2024 feature.
On the one hand, she had every intention of making it as fabulous as her first three (which took place between 2014 and 2016). On the other, the model wanted to use the opportunity to send an inspiring message to fellow mothers—and her own daughters. Iman has always understood the annual issue to be all about “celebrating women,” she said during the issue launch week events in May.
So, returning to the pages after giving birth to three daughters simply felt right. It seemed like an opportunity to prove that mothers can really do it all (have children and a successful career), and to send a positive message about beauty standards out to young girls.
Beauty is, according to the American model, found “within.” Returning to the pages of the magazine after three pregnancies, then, wasn’t much of a question. In fact, it felt fitting. “I felt like it was perfect for me to be in this issue,” she explained.
We couldn’t agree more with Iman’s sentiments. Not only were we thrilled to have the model back in the magazine for the obvious reasons, but we were likewise thrilled to hear and endorse her message to all women and all mothers.
Below are some of the fantastic photos from her most recent SI Swimsuit feature, which took place on the coast of Belize.