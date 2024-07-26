Pro Surfer Caroline Marks Gives Behind the Scenes Look At Olympic Surfing Setup in Tahiti
Every four years, the summer Olympic games take over a different city for weeks-long international sports competitions. But for the professional surfers, the scene usually looks a little different.
The 2024 Summer Olympics will be taking place in Paris this year. Infrastructure has been built all over the city (and throughout the country proper) to house the athletes and host all of the sporting events—except the surfing competition.
Of course, surfing demands conditions that can’t be found on mainland France. So, the 2024 Olympic surfing competition will be taking place on the South Pacific island of Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia. Given that the surfers won’t be competing in Paris, they likewise won’t be housed in the typical Olympic Village.
But, according to American pro surfer Caroline Marks, the athletes’ digs in Tahiti aren’t so bad, either. The 22-year-old shared a behind the scenes look at the team’s Olympic housing on her Instagram, and the scenery itself is incredible. “Surfers don’t have the Olympic Village but we have this,” she wrote on the video as she panned to the view from her back porch.
Around this time last year, Marks was hoisting the trophy at the 2023 SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro, one of the events on the WSL’s Championship Tour. In other words, she has a history in Tahiti—and a good one at that. The Florida native narrowly missed the podium at the 2020 Tokyo games and will be looking to rectify that this time around.