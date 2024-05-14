Q&A With SI Swimsuit Legend Brooklyn Decker
Turning 60 has never looked so good. To celebrate the big milestone in style, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit called upon 27 “Legends”—women of all ages, sizes, tribes and backgrounds—who epitomize trailblazing influence and game-changing impact.
From supermodel OGs who made their first splash on the magazine’s glossy pages in the 1970s and ’80s to stars newer to the SI Swimsuit sisterhood—the Legends symbolize diversity, inclusivity, empowerment and self-love.
“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women.”
The Legends had plenty to say in their one-on-one interviews, held during a three-day SI Swimsuit event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where photo shoots for the 60th anniversary issue were underway amidst a flurry of glam teams, wardrobe stylists and veteran fashion lensmen. The Legends were unfiltered, funny, wise, compassionate, profound, and at times, searingly honest—proving that a woman’s inner beauty is her most important superpower of all.
Brooklyn Decker joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2006, when she earned Rookie of the Year honors. She landed the cover of the publication in 2010, following her photo shoot in the Maldives, and participated in the brand’s 50th anniversary publication in 2014. This year, she returns to the fold as a brand legend.
What does being an SI Swimsuit Legend mean to you?
“I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18-years-old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion.
“To be a Legend speaks volumes about the magazine and its loyalty to the women on the pages, and its commitment to launching careers and helping sustain careers—and continuing to showcase women long after the industry has told them they’re over. Being a Legend is more about the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit than it is about any one of us individually.”
What do you love most about being yourself?
“I love how dedicated I am to family, community and friends. That is one of my core values and all my business and professional decisions have to fall in line with that. And it’s hard because your career can take a hit as a result. But I respect that in myself. That’s what I like about myself.”
What can women do to better empower each other?
“This is a macro issue, but I think supporting each other’s ventures and missions in business is a very simple way to empower each other. At the [Legends] shoot, Molly Sims was giving out her YSE Beauty products, which is her new beauty line. Not only did I take a few, but I went online and bought several after that. I wanted to support her, fundamentally.
“It’s so simple, but I think we vote with our dollar, and applying physical capital to supporting women and their ventures is hugely powerful. There are plenty of SI Swimsuit Legends who have things we can support and consume. Chrissy Teigen has this Cravings pan that I use all the time. It’s gigantic, and I make entire meals for my family in it. It’s as big as my torso. It’s such a game-changer.
“I think I grew up just loving women and it’s simple, but it’s a small part of a bigger thing—we just need to love each other and support each other and look out for each other. I’ve never heard my mother talk negatively about another woman. She loves women so much. When we would be out when I was younger, she was like, ‘Oh, look at her tattoos. Look how cool she looks. Oh, my goodness, look at that woman’s hair. Isn’t it beautiful?’
“Empowering women, in its simplest terms, is supporting them literally—supporting their businesses and supporting their ventures. Women tend to be more empathetic and more giving and are usually the ones who are volunteering. We volunteer more, we advocate more, we canvass more. So how can we support women? We are already doing it.”