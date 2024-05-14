Q&A With SI Swimsuit Legend Danielle Herrington
Turning 60 has never looked so good. To celebrate the big milestone in style, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit called upon 27 “Legends”—women of all ages, sizes, tribes and backgrounds—who epitomize trailblazing influence and game-changing impact.
From supermodel OGs who made their first splash on the magazine’s glossy pages in the 1970s and ’80s to stars newer to the SI Swimsuit sisterhood—the Legends symbolize diversity, inclusivity, empowerment and self-love.
“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women.”
The Legends had plenty to say in their one-on-one interviews, held during a three-day SI Swimsuit event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where photo shoots for the 60th anniversary issue were underway amidst a flurry of glam teams, wardrobe stylists and veteran fashion lensmen. The Legends were unfiltered, funny, wise, compassionate, profound, and at times, searingly honest—proving that a woman’s inner beauty is her most important superpower of all.
See more from the Legends photo shoot here.
When Danielle Herrington first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2017, she made a major impression. So much so that the following year, she landed the cover of the annual publication after her photo shoot in the Bahamas. Herrington posed for the brand for five consecutive years, and is back for the 60th anniversary issue as a legend.
What does being an SI Swimsuit Legend mean to you?
“First of all, I’m just so happy to be a part of the Legends shoot. I think everybody is a legend in their own way, for their own reasons. It really means so much to me because I feel like I’ve grown up with this brand. This brand is something that has really helped me with confidence and just stepping into who I am as a person—being O.K. with being different, and just really living in my truth and in my power.”
View Danielle Herrington’s 2024 Legends photo gallery here.
What do you love most about being a woman?
“First, that I can actually create life. It’s really so mind-blowing to have something growing inside you. You see this life over the nine months—your body changes, your emotions change, and you feel so close to this little person that you’ve never met. I think being a woman and the experience and joy of motherhood is just incredible.”
What do you love most about being yourself?
“I’ve developed strength as I’ve grown. I took some time away from modeling to raise my son, which has helped me feel strong and free.”
What can women do to better empower each other?
“I think it starts with yourself. It starts from within—you have to love yourself first. That way, you can go about the world and show love and give that genuine support because that’s all it really is. Sometimes we project our feelings onto others, and we can come off rude because we don’t feel as strong or important to ourselves.”
What excites you most about your life right now?
“Getting back to work. I took a few years off to be with my son. Also, I look forward to making more memories with the ones I love the most!”