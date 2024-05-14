Q&A With SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders
Turning 60 has never looked so good. To celebrate the big milestone in style, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit called upon 27 “Legends”—women of all ages, sizes, tribes and backgrounds—who epitomize trailblazing influence and game-changing impact.
From supermodel OGs who made their first splash on the magazine’s glossy pages in the 1970s and ‘80s to stars newer to the SI Swimsuit sisterhood—the Legends symbolize diversity, inclusivity, empowerment and self-love.
“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women.”
The Legends had plenty to say in their one-on-one interviews, held during a three-day SI Swimsuit event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where photo shoots for the 60th anniversary issue were underway amidst a flurry of glam teams, wardrobe stylists and veteran fashion lensmen. The Legends were unfiltered, funny, wise, compassionate, profound, and at times, searingly honest—proving that a woman’s inner beauty is her most important superpower of all.
Jasmine Sanders made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, and has starred in every issue since. She posed alongside Kate Love and Olivia Culpo for the cover of the 2020 issue. The German-born model first gained popularity as a Tumblr creator, and has now built a large following on Instagram. She uses her platform to advocate for self-love and mental health.
What does being an SI Swimsuit Legend mean to you?
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend.”
Describe yourself in three words.
“Determined, spontaneous, loving.”
What do you love most about being yourself?
“I love my desire to be and do better daily. I also love that no matter where I am along my journey, I never forget where I came from. I always stand firm in what I believe in, and I am not one to back down. I can thank my family, friends and loved ones for that, honestly. I am grateful for how I was raised and thankful for the tribe that I have around me that continues to keep me grounded and humble. I truly couldn’t ask for a better support system and community.”
What do you love most about being a woman?
“I love our ability to be nurturing and caring while being strong. Our resilience, confidence, drive and determination is unmatched.”
What can women do to better empower each other?
“We can help empower each other by supporting one another, creating safe spaces where we can open up, and sharing our stories. When we share our stories and allow other women to share theirs, we can grow, heal and learn from one another.”
What excites you most about your life right now?
“I’m really excited about my personal growth, personal projects, working with more charities and being more creative. I’m focused on learning new things, new hobbies and breaking old habits. I think this will be a beautiful year for me. I can feel it.”
What’s your favorite quote?
“‘You’re not trying, you’re doing.’ From my therapist. Anytime I say I’m trying, she corrects me and says, ‘No, you’re doing.’”