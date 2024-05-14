Jasmine Sanders 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Sanders first started modeling at the age of 13 but really rose to fame following her appearance in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter fashion show during the 2016 Paris Fashion Week. Her career has included features in magazines like Vogue, Glamour, Allure and W among others. And, of course, Sanders has earned several features in the SI Swimsuit Issue, including a 2020 appearance on the cover of the magazine.
She returns to the issue in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year. The 60th anniversary issue brought her to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where she posed for the “Legends” photo shoot with other brand icons. For the occasion, stylist Molly Dickinson dressed the model in a Nicola Bacchilega dress, Casadei shoes and Charlie Lapson jewelry.
Hair: Lorenzo Calderon
Makeup: Keita Moore for The Only Agency
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai