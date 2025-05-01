Relive Christie Brinkley’s Iconic 2017 SI Swimsuit Shoot to Celebrate ‘Uptown Girl’ Release
On April 29, SI Swimsuit icon Christie Brinkley added another impressive accolade to her already distinguished career.
The model, actress and entrepreneur just released her highly anticipated memoir, Uptown Girl: Betrayals, Bikinis – and Billy Joel. In the over 400-page book, Brinkley shared anecdotes from her tenured modeling career, her marriage to the five-time Grammy winner and her time on the big screen.
“I have more stories than they could fit in my book, but we tried to select some of the stories that we think you would see little slices of your own life,” Brinkley told HSN.
With her name resurfacing in the headlines, we're also resurfacing one of our favorite shoots with Brinkley. Joined by her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, the trio headed to Turks & Caicos for a stunning shoot with photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel.
“This is a real full-circle moment for me. I can get very emotional about this,” Brinkley shared while on the set of the 2017 shoot. The Legend earned three consecutive cover spots in 1979, 1980 and 1981, and joined the magazine eight times between 1975 and 2004.
And yet, her return over a decade later was one of her most sentimental shoots to date.
“How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine,” the model continued. “So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment.”
Brinkley shares one daughter, Alexa Ray, with Joel. The now 71-year-old was famously featured as the leading lady in the music video for his hit song, “Uptown Girl,” which is the new memoir’s namesake.
While folks may assume the model was the muse for the hit song because of Brinkley’s relationship with the singer and her appearance in the video, she actually debunked that rumor.
“Unlike what many people think, Billy didn’t write the hit about me—at least, not initially,” Brinkley disclosed in the memoir. “[It was] about someone who was as much a fantasy as ‘the Girl in the Red Ferrari.’”
For more insight into the extravagant life of the SI Swimsuit Legend, Brinkley’s memoir is available for purchase today.
“I never would have guessed that someday I would write a memoir!” Brinkley shared in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the model from 1968. “I hope you’ll check it out.”