Christie Brinkley 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Danielle Herrington, Halima Aden,, Martha Stewart, Leyna Bloom, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Kate Upton, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Megan Rapinoe, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams.
Supermodel Brinkley has a long and fabulous story with SI Swimsuit, and has been a longtime staple in the modeling industry—a recognizable face of the ’90s. She made her debut in 1975, starred in a total of 10 separate issues, and is the first and only model to appear on the front of three consecutive magazines. The mom of three is also an actress and entrepreneur. She is the founder of a beauty brand, as well as organic wine company Bellissima.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photo shoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Brinkley wore a beautiful Costarellos gown, Stuart Weitzman heels and Ettika jewelry.
