Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant, Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Girl
Ronda Rousey made not one but two exciting announcements at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this week. Not only did the 37-year-old pro wrestler unveil her new comic book, Expecting the Unexpected, but Rousey also revealed that she herself is expecting a baby girl.
After sharing the news IRL on Thursday, Rousey took to her Instagram the following day to make a more public announcement with her 17.4 million followers. The athlete and author was photographed in a patterned dress as she grinned for the camera and cradled her baby bump.
“IT’S A GIRL!” Rousey cheered in her caption. “Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn’t resist revealing it at Comicon where I’d coincidentally be exactly as far along (4 months) as my character ‘Mom’ is in my new graphic novel ‘Expecting the Unexpected.’”
Tons of friends and fans chimed in to the comments section to wish Rousey well as she grows her family.
“Congrats!! 🥰,” actress Jaimie Alexander wrote.
“Congratulations so happy for you both!!!” someone else added.
“Taking cosplay extra seriously,” another user quipped. “EXCELLENT NEWS! Congratulations!”
The two-time SI Swimsuit model and her husband, Travis Browne, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō.
“[My daughter] puts in perspective what’s really important. And that’s her,” Rousey recently told ABC News of motherhood. “And it’s hard for me to, like, ruminate and dwell on things when I’m getting, like, puked on and getting my hair pulled. The cutest thing I’ve ever seen is happening in front of me at the same time. So she she forces me to be in the present, which is what I learned is what I need to appreciate the most.”