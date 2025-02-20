Rylee Arnold Stars in Empowering Free People Campaign: ‘Movement Is Part of My DNA’
Rylee Arnold is constantly showing the world that dance and movement is so much more than an art form; it‘s a lifestyle. The Dancing With the Stars pro is the newest ambassador for FP Movement, Free People’s activewear line, and she recently made her debut in a stunning, empowering campaign.
The full-length ad, which was shared on YouTube, is centered around the slogan, “Stand out, never still,” and showcases Arnold’s signature grace and athleticism. Fellow athletes Nonah Waldron, Brooklyn Courtnall, Sloane Stephens and Inanna Sarkis also make an appearance in the new video.
The Utah native took to Instagram and TikTok to announce the exciting news, sharing a mesmerizing snippet of the campaign. “I think movement is part of my DNA,” Arnold says in a voiceover. “Dance gives me the ability to tell a story without any words.”
FP Movement’s official post introducing Arnold highlights her passion and purpose beyond the ballroom. The beautiful video showcases the 19-year-old’s grace and poise on the dancefloor through a series of ballet movements and was filmed at The Grand Academy of Ballet in Los Angeles.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
“Meet our new #FPMovement ambassador, Rylee Arnold! @ryleearnold1 is a dynamic professional dancer on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, a passionate lifestyle creator, and a dedicated advocate for diabetes awareness,” the brand wrote under the joint post. “Through her unique blend of dance, content creation, and advocacy, Rylee Arnold has emerged as a role model for young people everywhere. She exemplifies resilience, creativity, and the power of using one’s platform for good. Her unwavering commitment to her craft and her community inspires others to pursue their dreams, prioritize their health, and create a lasting impact.”
In one clip Arnold wears the Join The Club Bodysuit ($68), tucked into heather gray Sprint To The Finish Pants ($108). In another frame, she flaunts her super toned, sculpted figure in the black Quick Step Pants ($98) and white Good Karma Super Plunge Bra ($48).
Shop more of her looks here, and browse the full Free People Movement collection at freepeople.com/fpmovement.
For Arnold, movement is truly embedded in her DNA. As the youngest in a family of dancers, she grew up watching and learning from her sisters, including Lindsay Arnold, who spent years as a fan-favorite DWTS pro. Now, Rylee, who is dating USC football player Walker Lyons, is making a name for herself, bringing her own youthful energy, Gen-Z social media skills and impressive talent to the show.
Arnold made her debut on the reality TV series in the fall of 2023, quickly capturing fans’ hearts with her expert choreography and performances. Still a teenager, she reached the season finale this year, finishing in fourth place alongside her partner, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. However, the duo’s freestyle performance in the final was widely regarded as the best of the night—an emotionally charged, innovative, and creative routine that left a lasting impression on DWTS history.