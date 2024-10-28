‘DWTS’ Pro Rylee Arnold Goes Instagram Official With USC Tight End
We love a sports and television couple crossover! Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold went Instagram official with USC freshman and football player Walker Lyons over the weekend and fans are (rightfully) freaking out. The 19-year-old attended a game between the Trojans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 26, and she snapped the cutest series of photos with her new beau following USC’s 42-20 victory.
In the cover snap, the professional dancer and choreographer was captured gazing up lovingly at Lyons with her hand on his chest. He showed off a big, happy grin to the camera while decked out in his red-and-yellow uniform and eye black on his cheeks.
“Is this a hard launch?? 🤭❤️🔥," she cheekily captioned the Oct. 27 post, confirming the relationship to her followers.
“OHHHH SHOOT SHE DID IT GO RYLEE,” Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, the celebrity whom Arnold is partnered with on season 33 of the reality competition series, commented.
“Definitely ain’t a soft launch,” actor Taylor Lautner added.
“It’s not a soft launch!!! That’s for sure,” fellow DWTS pro Alan Bersten, who is partnered with Olympic Rugby player and SI Swimsuit model Ilona Maher, agreed.
“you deserve the best, and he treats [you] like the queen you are. so happy for you,” dancer and choreographer Ezra Sosa wrote.
“The Younger version of Taylor swift and Travis kelce😍😍😍,” one fan chimed.
Arnold also took to TikTok to share some snippets from her evening at the football game. “Really into football these days 🤭❤️🔥 @walkerlyons,” she wrote under one video. The Utah native first hinted that she began seeing someone new a few weeks ago while sharing a chatty get ready with me video before a first date in early October, as well as a debrief following the casual outing. Spoiler alert: they went on a second date just one day later and both clearly went well.
“It was so fun. It was so pretty outside. He was so easy to talk to and we have so many similarities, which was so fun to talk about He is so sweet and humble and just all the amazing qualities,” Arnold gushed. “What’s super nice about him too, is that he has a really busy schedule like me. Luckily, our schedules kind of work out together and we’re both busy and free at the same time of the week. So it makes things kind of nice.”