Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Printed Blue Bikini
Ananya Panchal
Salma Hayek is turning up the heat on whatever tropical getaway she’s on. The Oscar nominee just shared a stunning, racy bikini pic with her 28.4 million Instagram followers, and fans are in a frenzy over how good she looks.
The 57-year-old was captured climbing up a set of stairs to exit a body of water onto the back of a boat deck. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star donned a sweet blue-and-white printed bikini featuring a triangle top and low-rise hipster bottoms. Her dark medium length hair was soaking wet and more water was showered upon her as she held her hand up to try and block it.
The mom of one, who shares daughter Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, accessorized with two gold necklaces and red toenails.
“When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣,” she captioned the trio of photos on April 15, writing in both English and Spanish. “Cuando tu familia no te deja tomar una selfie en bikini en paz 🥲🚿🤣.”
“You look great,” Miguel Núñez Jr. commented, and left a special note for internet trolls. “Tell them to leave you alone.”
“Love love love 💙💙💙,” Lauren Sanchez added.
“Well who ever took those epic pictures is winning life,” Noah Sims declared. “You’re an icon, Salma.”
“Ages like fine wine,” one fan wrote.
“Her beauty is timeless,” another chimed.
“Good lord, I thought these photos were from 20 years ago!” someone else gushed. “🤯😂Looking amazing as always!! ❤️.”