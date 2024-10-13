Sara Sampaio Brought Cowgirlcore to Route 66 in Stunning Western-Inspired Looks
Portugal native Sara Sampaio posed for two back-to-back SI Swimsuit Issues in 2014 and ’15. First, she brought her contagious energy, flirty personality and vibrant patterned suits to the beaches of the Jersey Shore with photographer Ben Watts. Then, for her sophomore feature with the franchise, the 33-year-old channeled her inner cowgirl for a super moody and cool western-inspired photo shoot along Route 66 with Ben Morris.
Both times the model proved that she’s truly a natural in front of the camera with her impeccable posing skills, mesmerizing light eyes and bold features.
Sampaio, who is best known for her long run as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, entered the modeling industry when was 16, through entering and winning a contest in Portugal that got her signed to an agency.
“It‘s something that kind of happened by accident, but thank God it did, because I love it,” she shared. “When I got this call and MJ [Day, editor in chief] told me that I got the job [with SI Swimsuit] I was ecstatic. I couldn’t belive it ... such an iconic magazine, such a big deal. There’s no other way to say it, it’s a dream. This is a shoot that you have to show your personality and it’s pretty memorable.”
Today, Sampaio has cemented herself as a fashionista, always pulling off the most stylish, chic and Pinterest-worthy outfits. Her Coachella festival ooks are incredible and intricate, but we can also always count on her to nail an elegant, breathtaking red carpet moment, too. She’s constantly keeping fans updated on her glamorous modeling opportunities, worldwide travels and aesthetic daily life through social media, while also engaging in candid conversations about what it was like to enter the industry so young. Sampaio, who starred on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in April, landed the coveted role of Eve Teschmacher in the 2025 Superman film.
“I didn’t even know models existed when I was younger. Acting was always what I wanted to do … I was a very dramatic child,” she said. “The whole cast is incredible and it’s been a pleasure. I’ve been learning so much and everyone is so sweet. I definitely feel the pressure because it’s such a big project and it’s my first big acting thing. But at the same time, I’m just putting out my own version of [Eve] so hopefully people like it.”
Below are six stunning pics from her 2015 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Ben Morris on Route 66.